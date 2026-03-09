Linderbaum is slated to join the Raiders on a three-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports

Per Schefter, Linderbaum's three-year, $81 million deal includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history. In that context, the center is slated to anchor a Las Vegas offensive line that is likely to be working on front of young QB Fernando Mendoza, assuming the Raiders take the Indiana product with the top overall pick in April's NFL draft.