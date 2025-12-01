Lockett caught his only target for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.

Lockett had 12 catches for 139 yards across the preceding three games but regressed in Sunday's lopsided loss, which was his fifth game as a member of the Raiders. Prior to his three-game resurgence, the 33-year-old wide receiver had exceeded 28 receiving yards only once in his preceding 16 regular-season appearances. Lockett's ceiling will remain low in Week 14 against Denver's stout secondary.