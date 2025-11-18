Lockett (knee) had three receptions on as many targets for 33 yards in Monday's 33-16 loss to the Cowboys.

Lockett picked up a minor knee injury in last week's loss to the Broncos, but he was able to practice in a limited fashion and suit up for Monday Night Football. The veteran wideout finished third on the team in receiving yardage and fourth in targets while starting alongside Tre Tucker. In the two games since Jakobi Meyers was traded to the Jaguars, Lockett is averaging 4.0 receptions and 38.5 yards, numbers that could draw interest from those in deeper PPR formats. Managers operating in standard leagues can probably do better than Lockett in a brutal matchup against the Browns on Sunday.