Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Hurts wrist Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett exited Sunday's game against the Raiders due to a wrist injury.
Before his departure, Lockett didn't record a catch. In his absence, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton and Alex Bachman are in line to handle the Raiders' Week 16 WR duties.
