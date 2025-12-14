Lockett is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Eagles with a wrist injury.

The 33-year-old caught two of four targets for 10 yards before sustaining this injury, which has left him questionable to return coming out of halftime. In his absence, Dont'e Thornton will likely take on a bigger role behind fellow wideouts Tre Tucker and Jack Bech while tight end Brock Bowers still serves as Las Vegas' No. 1 target. Over six games with the Raiders coming into Sunday's action, Lockett recorded 16 catches (on 20 targets) for 191 yards.