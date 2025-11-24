Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Leads team with 62 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett had four receptions on five targets for 62 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Browns.
Lockett finished the loss as the Raiders' leading receiver despite finishing fourth in team targets Sunday. The veteran wideout continues to show good chemistry with former and current teammate Geno Smith, averaging 4.3 receptions and 46.3 yards in three games filling in as a starter for Jakobi Meyers after the latter was dealt to Jacksonville at the trade deadline. Lockett is still barely scratching the surface as a deep-league option for next Sunday's tilt against the Chargers.
