Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Limited at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett (ankle/quad) was limited at practice Thursday.
Lockett worked fully Wednesday, so the wideout's downgrade in participation Thursday makes his status worth monitoring ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers. With 12 catches on 14 targets for 139 yards over his last three games, Lockett has of late emerged on the fantasy radar in deeper formats.
