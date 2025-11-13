Lockett (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

In last Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos, Lockett recorded a 57 percent snap share, en route to catching five of his six targets for a team-high 44 yards. With a limited listing in the Raiders' first practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Cowboys, the wideout's status is worth monitoring, with Lockett now having two more chances to upgrade to full practice participation ahead of Week 11 action.