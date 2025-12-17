Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Limited practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Lockett sustained a wrist injury in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles, but Wednesday's injury report instead lists the wideout as dealing with a knee issue. In any case, Lockett has two more opportunities to practice fully before the Raiders assign injury designations ahead of this weekend's game against the Texans. Assuming he's available, Lockett's only a lineup option in deeper fantasy formats, with the Raiders having dropped eight straight games and set to face a stingy Houston defense in Week 16.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Injured in first half Sunday•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Three catches in loss•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Catches lone target in loss•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Ready for Week 13•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Leads team with 62 yards•