Lockett (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Lockett sustained a wrist injury in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Eagles, but Wednesday's injury report instead lists the wideout as dealing with a knee issue. In any case, Lockett has two more opportunities to practice fully before the Raiders assign injury designations ahead of this weekend's game against the Texans. Assuming he's available, Lockett's only a lineup option in deeper fantasy formats, with the Raiders having dropped eight straight games and set to face a stingy Houston defense in Week 16.