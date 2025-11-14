Lockett (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

A knee injury limited Lockett's practice participation Thursday, but his ability to practice fully Friday indicates that he's on track to play against the Cowboys on Monday. The veteran wideout is coming off his best outing of the season, when he caught five passes (on six targets) for 44 yards against the Broncos in Week 10. Seeing as that was Lockett's second game as a Raider, his acclimation in the offense should get stronger as the season progresses, especially while catching passes from former Seahawks teammate Geno Smith.