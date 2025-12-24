Lockett (wrist) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Lockett was able to return from a wrist injury to finish with one catch (on two targets) for six yards during the Raiders' Week 16 loss to the Texans. His full practice puts him past the injury and on track to be available for Sunday's home game against the Giants. Since joining the Raiders in late October, Lockett has caught 19 passes (on 26 targets) for 207 yards, and the veteran wide receiver could take on a larger role in the offense after Brock Bowers (knee) was placed on injured reserve.