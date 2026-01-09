Lockett closed out his 2025 campaign with 32 catches for 291 yards and a touchdown on 55 targets over 17 games, 10 of which he played with the Raiders after a midseason departure from Tennessee.

Lockett was released by the Titans in October, less than a month after his 33rd birthday, before ultimately landing in Las Vegas where he linked up with former Seahawks comrades in head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. As a Raider, Lockett provided a veteran presence among the receiving corps while the team worked out a trade that sent Jakobi Meyers to Jacksonville. Across 10 games in the silver and black, Lockett caught 22 passes on 34 targets for 221 yards and a score. He's now set to become an unrestricted free agent, though retirement could be a possibility as well.