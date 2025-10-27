Lockett signed a contract with Las Vegas on Monday.

The Raiders released wide receiver Justin Shorter to make room for Lockett on the 53-man roster. Locket hasn't exactly been productive across seven regular-season appearances with the Titans in 2025, recording just 10 catches for 70 yards on 20 targets, but he provides Las Vegas with veteran assistance behind top wideout Jacobi Meyers. Lockett will compete with third-year pro Tre Tucker and rookies Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton for routes and targets with his new team, beginning Sunday at home against the Jaguars.