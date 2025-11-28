Lockett (ankle/quadriceps) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at the Chargers.

Lockett opened Week 13 prep as a full practice participant due to an ankle injury. A quad issue was added to the injury report Thursday, and while he finished the week with back-to-back limited sessions, he's in the clear ahead of the weekend. In four contests with the Raiders so far, Lockett has been a regular in the passing attack, gathering in 12 of 15 targets for 139 yards and no touchdowns.