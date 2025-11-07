Lockett brought in five of six targets for 44 yards in the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Playing in only his second game as a Raider, Lockett and Geno Smith reignited their well-established connection from their time in Seattle during the narrow loss. Lockett led the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night with figures that were also season highs. Whether Lockett's enhanced role in Las Vegas' first game without the traded Jakobi Meyers has any staying power remains to be seen, but he'll have a matchup conducive to carrying over the momentum when the Cowboys pay a visit to Las Vegas on Monday night, Nov. 17 for a Week 11 interconference clash.