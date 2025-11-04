Lockett was unable to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 30-29 overtime loss to the Jaguars.

Making his Raiders debut, Lockett served as Geno Smith's WR3 behind Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker, but the 33-year-old receiver logged only 19 offensive snaps while tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer were heavily featured in two-TE sets. Nonetheless, Lockett immediately played ahead of rookie Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton was ruled inactive as a healthy scratch before the contest. Las Vegas might want to lend additional reps to Bech and Thornton as the season wears on, but for now, Lockett appears to be the more trusted option.