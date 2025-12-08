Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Three catches in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett caught three of four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.
Lockett was able to reel in multiple passes for the fourth time in the last five games, finishing third on the team in receptions behind Jack Bech (6) and Brock Bowers (4) against Denver. The wide receiver has yet to find the end zone over 12 contests with the Titans and Raiders this season, something he'll look to change in Week 14 against the Eagles.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Catches lone target in loss•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Ready for Week 13•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Leads team with 62 yards•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Gains 33 yards on MNF•
-
Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Logs full practice Friday•