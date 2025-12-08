Lockett caught three of four targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Lockett was able to reel in multiple passes for the fourth time in the last five games, finishing third on the team in receptions behind Jack Bech (6) and Brock Bowers (4) against Denver. The wide receiver has yet to find the end zone over 12 contests with the Titans and Raiders this season, something he'll look to change in Week 14 against the Eagles.