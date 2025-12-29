Raiders' Tyler Lockett: Two catches in Week 17
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett recorded two receptions on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Giants.
Despite the absence of Jack Bech (back) and Brock Bowers (knee), Lockett continued to fade in the Raiders' offense. He has four or fewer targets in five consecutive contests and has surpassed 11 yards only once in that span.
