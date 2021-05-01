The Raiders selected Gillespie in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 143rd overall.

Gillespie (6-foot, 207 pounds) didn't show up much in the box score at Missouri, but he was a three-year starter at safety on a Tigers defense that tended to put forth good pass defenses. If Gillespie's coverage played in a role in that outcome, then his speed might have had something to do with it -- his 4.43-second 40 would be good by cornerback standards, and it's a standout plus for a safety. He will likely be a depth player for the foreseeable future, however, because the Raiders have some players around at safety already.