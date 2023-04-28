The Raiders selected Wilson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

The Texas Tech Red Raider is now a Las Vegas Raider after an impressive career in Lubbock. Wilson (6-foot-6, 271) was on pace for a tremendous season in 2022 before breaking his foot in the 10th game, ending his season with seven sacks but still earning First-Team All-American honors. He played a varied role at Texas Tech with ability to play standing up and with his hand in the dirt. The broken foot prevented him from participating at the combine or in his pro day, and some teams were concerned about it as a potential red flag. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Wilson has begun to ramp up his physical activity of late, however. It'll be on the Raiders to uncover his best role at the next level, but Wilson appears to be toolsy enough to be an impact player.