Wilson (foot) will open the Raiders' training camp on the active/NFI list, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Wilson is dealing with a foot issue, so he'll begin camp on the sidelines. That being said, the seventh overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft is eligible to return to practice at any point and play this preseason. Las Vegas kicks off their preseason Aug. 13 versus the 49ers.