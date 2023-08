Wilson (foot) was activated from the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Wilson has been sidelined by the injury since camp opened. Now, the team's 2023 first-round selection, seventh overall, will finally get to join his teammates in practice and get up to speed. It's unclear what limitations, if any, the Texas Tech product will face in his return, but he still has just under four weeks to get ready for the team's season opener against the Broncos.