Adams accounted for seven tackles (four solo) during the Raiders' win over the Titans on Sunday.

Entering Sunday's 2017 regular-season opener, Adams had never recorded a single tackle during his NFL career after appearing in six games with the Raiders in 2016. That all changed against the Titans, as he finished with the third-most tackles for Oakland despite coming off the bench. Adams was on the field for 64 percent of the team's defensive snaps, while starting middle linebacker Marquel Lee appeared for 33 percent.