Raiders' Tyrell Adams: Notches first seven tackles of career
Adams accounted for seven tackles (four solo) during the Raiders' win over the Titans on Sunday.
Entering Sunday's 2017 regular-season opener, Adams had never recorded a single tackle during his NFL career after appearing in six games with the Raiders in 2016. That all changed against the Titans, as he finished with the third-most tackles for Oakland despite coming off the bench. Adams was on the field for 64 percent of the team's defensive snaps, while starting middle linebacker Marquel Lee appeared for 33 percent.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...