Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Active in Week 8
Williams (foot) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Texans.
Williams will make his return from a bout of plantar fasciitis that cost him the last two contests. The speedy receiver makes for an intriguing option against a Texans defense that will be missing three starters in Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Tashaun Gipson (back).
