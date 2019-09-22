Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Another receiving score in Week 3
Williams caught all three of his targets, accounting for 29 receiving yards and one touchdown during the Raiders' 34-14 loss to Minnesota on Sunday.
The 27-year-old wideout has been a touchdown machine since donning the Silver and Black, reaching the end zone in each of his first three games as a member of the Raiders. His catch and receiving yardage totals have trended downward over the past two weeks since putting up six for 105 in the season opener, but he looks to reverse that trajectory in Week 4 against a Colts defense that allowed three Falcons players to exceed 65 receiving yards in its last time out.
