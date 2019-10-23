Play

Raiders' Tyrell Williams: At practice Wednesday

Williams (foot) will practice Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Williams has been sidelined since Week 4 while nursing a case of plantar fasciitis. It remains to be seen how the Raiders will list Williams on Wednesday's injury report, but it appears as though the 27-year-old is nearing a return to full health. When Williams is able to go without significant limitations, he'll resume operating as the clear No. 1 receiver in Oakland's offense.

