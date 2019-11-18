Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Averages 20.5 yards per catch

Williams caught all four of his targets for 82 yards during Sunday's 17-10 win over the Bengals.

Williams led the team in receiving yards while averaging an impressive 20.5 yards per reception. He finished third on the team in targets, but his efficiency buoyed him to his third-best receiving output of the campaign. Williams hasn't reached the end zone in the last three games after scoring in his first five appearances of the season, but his involvement should afford him some upside heading into next Sunday's matchup against the Jets.