Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Back to being No. 2 WR
Williams is slated to serve as the Raiders' No. 2 wide receiver Monday against the Broncos with Antonio Brown back in action, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
On Thursday, a team-mandated suspension appeared imminent for Brown, which would have placed Williams at the top of Oakland's wideout hierarchy Week 1. However, Brown and the Raiders made peace Friday, pushing Williams to a role that he's been accustomed to throughout his career.
