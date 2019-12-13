Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Battling effects of plantar fasciitis
Williams doesn't appear on the Raiders' Week 15 injury report, but offensive coordinator Greg Olson acknowledged Thursday that the receiver is still "battling" the plantar fasciitis that kept him sidelined for two games earlier this season, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports. "Plantar fasciitis, it's a pretty significant injury," Olson said. "He's taking medication before every game trying to manage the pain."
Williams opened his tenure with the Raiders with a bang, scoring a touchdown in each of his first four games before the foot injury sidelined him for three weeks. He returned to action in Week 8 and kept his touchdown streak going, but he's been held out of the end zone in the six games that followed and has only topped 50 receiving yards on one occasion. Though Williams' case of plantar fasciiitis doesn't look like it'll threaten his availability for the remainder of the season, the injury may at least partially explain his diminished production of late. Even with a favorable matchup on tap Sunday against the Jaguars, Williams won't necessarily make for a must-start fantasy option.
