Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Can't practice Wednesday

Williams (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Williams wasn't able to make tangible progress in his recovery during Oakland's bye week. His availability for Sunday's game against Green Bay will likely be determined by the extent of his participation in practice Thursday and Friday. If Williams is unable to go Week 7, the Raiders will be forced to make do with the likes of Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, Dwayne Harris (ankle) and Trevor Davis at wideout.

