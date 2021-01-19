Williams (shoulder) would need to agree to a reduced salary to have any shot of staying with the Raiders, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a four-year, $44 million contract during the 2019 offseason, Williams battled through plantar fasciitis in his first year with the Raiders before missing the entire second season with a shoulder injury. He should recover from September labrum surgery in time for the offseason program, but he's facing an uncertain future with no guaranteed money remaining on his contract. Williams turns 29 in February, and he won't be handed a starting job in 2021, regardless of where he ends up playing.