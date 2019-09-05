Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Could see added work in Week 1
With Antonio Brown reportedly facing a suspension leading up to Week 1, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Williams (undisclosed) figures to be in line for an expanded role Monday night against the Broncos.
The details of Brown's potential suspension have yet to be revealed, but if Brown does indeed sit out the Raiders' opener, added opportunities would be available for Williams -- who was slated to start anyway -- as well as J.J. Nelson and Hunter Renfrow.
