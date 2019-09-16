Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Dealing with hip pointer
Williams came out of Sunday's loss to the Chiefs with a hip pointer, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the issue, Williams logged 61 of a possible 65 snaps on offense Sunday, en route to hauling in five passes for 46 yards and a TD. Two games into the 2019 season, Williams has established himself as QB Derek Carr's top wideout option, a role that has resulted in back-to-back seven-target outings and a total of 11 catches for 151 yards and two scores.
