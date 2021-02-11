The Raiders are expected to release Williams (shoulder) at the start of the new league year in March, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Williams missed the entire 2020 season due to a shoulder injury, for which he underwent surgery back in September, but Pelissero reports he's now just two to three weeks away from full health. The soon-to-be 29-year-old was fairly effective for the Raiders back in 2019, when he logged a 42-651-6 stat line in 14 contests despite battling plantar fasciitis, so he could be an intriguing free agent option for teams in need of veteran help at wideout. Cutting Williams will free up roughly $11.6 million in salary cap for the Raiders in 2021.