Williams caught five of seven targets for 46 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Chiefs.

While his overall performance wasn't as impressive as in his Raiders debut, Williams still found the end zone for the second straight game. The former Charger has quickly established himself as Derek Carr's top downfield option, and he already seems poised to challenge or top his career-high numbers from 2016 (69 catches for 1,059 yards and seven TDs.)

