Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Finds end zone in loss

Williams caught two of three targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Jaguars.

A battle with plantar fasciitis seems to be the cause of his recent swoon, but Williams still supplied the Raiders' only TD of the day on a 40-yard strike from Derek Carr in the first quarter -- the receiver's first trip to the end zone since Week 8. Williams has seen six targets or less in eight straight games, making him a risky fantasy option, but he'll try to finish the season on a high note beginning next Sunday in Atlanta.