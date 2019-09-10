Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Goes off on MNF
Williams turned seven targets into six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown during Monday's 24-16 win against Denver.
The former Charger started off 2018 red-hot by accounting for five receiving touchdowns over his first eight outings of the year, but failed to get into the end zone from Week 10 on. It didn't take long for Williams to get off the schneid upon donning the Silver and Black, boxing out Broncos defensive back Justin Simmons to haul in an eight-yard Derek Carr touchdown pass on Oakland's 10th play from scrimmage. With previously-presumed No. 1 wideout Antonio Brown having been released by the team Saturday, Williams carries immense upside as Carr's top target against a Kansas City defense that last week allowed both DJ Chark and Chris Conley to exceed 95 receiving yards.
