Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Good to go Sunday
Williams (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging a limited practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was added to the Raiders' Week 17 injury report after sitting out Thursday's practice, but his return to the field Friday sets the stage for him to suit up for the regular-season finale, a game that 7-8 Oakland needs to win in order to have any chance of making the playoffs. Though he hauled in all four of his targets for 82 yards in a Week 16 win over the Chargers, Williams has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option during the second half of the season after opening the campaign with touchdowns in each of his first five outings.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Several big plays•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Battling plantar fasciitis•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Makes three catches vs. Titans•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nearly invisible in big loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...
-
Week 17 news and notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 17, including...