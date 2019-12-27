Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Good to go Sunday

Williams (foot) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos after logging a limited practice Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was added to the Raiders' Week 17 injury report after sitting out Thursday's practice, but his return to the field Friday sets the stage for him to suit up for the regular-season finale, a game that 7-8 Oakland needs to win in order to have any chance of making the playoffs. Though he hauled in all four of his targets for 82 yards in a Week 16 win over the Chargers, Williams has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option during the second half of the season after opening the campaign with touchdowns in each of his first five outings.