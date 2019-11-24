Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Grounded by Jets

Williams caught two of six passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.

Drops doomed the Raiders before this one got away from them, and Williams was among the culprits. Expectations were high for him coming into this meeting with an underwhelming Jets secondary, but Williams failed to live up to them with season lows in both catches and receiving yards. Oakland's No. 1 receiver will have to be better for the team to stand any chance against Kansas City in Week 13.