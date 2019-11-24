Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Grounded by Jets
Williams caught two of six passes for 18 yards in Sunday's 34-3 loss to the Jets.
Drops doomed the Raiders before this one got away from them, and Williams was among the culprits. Expectations were high for him coming into this meeting with an underwhelming Jets secondary, but Williams failed to live up to them with season lows in both catches and receiving yards. Oakland's No. 1 receiver will have to be better for the team to stand any chance against Kansas City in Week 13.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Averages 20.5 yards per catch•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Nondescript line in win•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Scoring streak comes to end•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Turns in full practice•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Logs limited practice•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Active in Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 12 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...