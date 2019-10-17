Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Has plantar fasciitis
Coach Jon Gruden revealed Wednesday that Williams has a case of plantar fasciitis, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williams sat out Week 5 due to an undisclosed foot injury, and even after the Raiders' bye, he didn't make an appearance at practice Wednesday, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Afterward, Gruden revealed the reason for Williams' continued absence, which seemingly could extend for some time. Aside from Williams, Dwayne Harris (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report, leaving five health players (Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones, Trevor Davis, Keelan Doss and Marcell Ateman) in the Raiders' receiving corps at the moment.
