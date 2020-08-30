Williams (shoulder) is expected to play through his torn labrum, Vic Tafur, Jimmy Durkin, Ted Nguyen and Tashan Reed of The Athletic's State of the Nation podcast report.

Williams has played through the exact same injury on two previous occasions, as noted by Tafur during Thursday's episode of State of the Nation, once during his senior season at Western Oregon and then in 2015 with the Chargers. That the 28-year-old has some experience dealing with this exact injury is hopeful, and the Raiders have left the door open for Williams to possibly suit up for the season opener Sept. 13 versus the Panthers. Williams has not been wearing a sling or cast while at practice, though he has been held out from any level of participation.