Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Hoping rest will be effective
Oakland offensive coordinator Greg Olson believes Williams (foot) will benefit from rest and improve his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Bears, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Williams has already been held out of Wednesday's practice due to the foot issue, and Thursday's update suggests he'll likely see very limited, if any, practice time this week. The plan appears to simply be give Williams rest and see how he responds, but the Raiders do have an added variable this week given they will be traveling to London for the Week 5 tilt. Williams is the only wide receiver to score a touchdown in each game this season, offering surprising value relative to his ADP. Those relying on him to date should at least be prepared to look in another direction, while the Raiders would be left to the likes Hunter Renfrow, Trevor Davis and Keelan Doss to lead the receiving corps, as J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) are dealing with injuries of their own.
