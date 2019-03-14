Following the release of Jordy Nelson on Thursday, Antonio Brown and Williams are the Raiders' top options at wide receiver, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mike Mayock is making a splash as a first-time GM, agreeing to terms of a trade for Antonio Brown this past weekend and inking Williams to four-year contract Wednesday. With Brown and Williams in the fold, the Raiders opted to cut ties with Nelson after just one season. Williams has experience complementing a top-tier wide receiver, averaging 42 catches (on 67 targets) for 690.5 yards and 4.5 touchdowns the past two campaigns behind the Chargers' Keenan Allen.