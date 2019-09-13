Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Limited Friday, clear for Week 2
Williams was a limited practice participant Friday due to an illness but doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
Clearly, the Raiders aren't concerned about Williams' chances to suit up Week 2. In Monday's season-opening win against the Broncos, he led Oakland's wideout corps by a long shot in terms of snap share (95 percent) and targets (seven), with only tight end Darren Waller (100 percent, eight) challenging him on those fronts. Expect much of the same Sunday against an exploitable Kansas City defense.
