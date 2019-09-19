Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Limited practice Thursday
Williams (hip) remained limited at practice Thursday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Though Williams has been bothered by a hip pointer, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously reported that Williams plans to play Sunday against the Vikings. It remains to be seen, however, if the Raiders' top wideout is listed as questionable for that contest, or heads into the weekend minus an injury designation.
