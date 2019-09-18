Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Limited Wednesday
Williams (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.
That said, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously reported that Williams plans to play Sunday against the Vikings "despite a painful hip pointer." In that context, we'd expect Williams to remain limited at practice Thursday, and Oakland's top wideout could be listed as questionable for this weekend's tilt.
