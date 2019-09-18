Play

Williams (hip) was limited at practice Wednesday.

That said, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network previously reported that Williams plans to play Sunday against the Vikings "despite a painful hip pointer." In that context, we'd expect Williams to remain limited at practice Thursday, and Oakland's top wideout could be listed as questionable for this weekend's tilt.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories