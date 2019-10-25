Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Listed as questionable this week
Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
Per Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle, when asked if Williams would be able to play this weekend, coach Jon Gruden replied, "I think so. We got a good look at Tyrell this week, he's got a chance. And Zay Jones is getting better. We might make more changes at wide receiver. We're good at that." Ideally, we'll gain added clarity with regard to Williams' Week 8 status no later that Sunday morning after the likes of Adam Schefter of ESPN and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network post their weekly who's in/out tweets. If he's able to suit up against Houston, Williams should reclaim his status as the Raiders' top wideout.
