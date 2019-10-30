Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Logs a limited practice Wednesday

Williams (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

In his return to action this past Sunday against the Texans, Williams -- who had been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis -- logged 49 of a possible 55 snaps on offense, while catching three of his six targets for a team-high 91 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks in the contest, look for Williams -- who has scored a TD in each of his five outings this season -- to suit up this weekend against the Lions.

