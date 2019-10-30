Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Logs limited practice
Williams (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
In his return to action in Week 8 against the Texans, Williams -- who had been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis -- logged 49 of a possible 55 offensive snaps while catching three of his six targets for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown. With no reported setbacks in the contest, look for Williams to suit up Sunday against the Lions.
More News
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Active in Week 8•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Should play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Puts in limited practice showing•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Returns to limited practice•
-
Raiders' Tyrell Williams: At practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 RB Preview: Add Walton
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 9 including how to handle the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With some huge names on bye, Jamey Eisenberg knows you need more help than ever at wide receiver...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.