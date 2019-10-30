Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Logs limited practice

Williams (foot) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

In his return to action in Week 8 against the Texans, Williams -- who had been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis -- logged 49 of a possible 55 offensive snaps while catching three of his six targets for a team-high 91 yards and a touchdown. With no reported setbacks in the contest, look for Williams to suit up Sunday against the Lions.

