Raiders' Tyrell Williams: Makes three catches vs. Titans

Williams caught three of four targets for 35 yards during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Williams led Raiders wideouts in targets and hauled in 75 percent of his looks. Unfortunately, the volume was low and his long gain went for just 18 yards, so the overall output wasn't particularly impressive. Williams has been held under 50 receiving yards in five of the last six games and will look to break out next Sunday against Jacksonville.